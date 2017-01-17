Thousands flock to St. Paul for Women's March
Thousands of people converged on St. Paul Saturday morning for the Women's March Minnesota , an event coinciding with similar marches happening in Washington, D.C., and other cities across the country. Traffic was backed up for up to a mile at many St. Paul exits off of Interstate 94 early Saturday as rally participants headed for their meeting spot at St. Paul College.
