The Weekender: Granite City Pond Hockey, Bad Bad Hats, Phantasm and More
We have another full weekend of fun for you to enjoy around Central Minnesota this weekend. You can watch some youth hockey out at Lake George with the Granite City Pond Hockey championships, music from a Minneapolis indie rock bad Bad Bad Hats, a family fun night at Pleasantview Elementary, musical violins performed by Phantasm at St. Mary's Cathedral and the Night of the Round table concert series at Pioneer Place.
