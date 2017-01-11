Teens throw chairs, diners scramble during melee in St. Paul skyway food court, police say
Upward of 20 juveniles fought in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday morning - picking up chairs as weapons and knocking over signs - and people in a food court scrambled to get away, police said Wednesday. Police were called to Town Square, 445 Minnesota St., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight in the skyway food court, according to a police report.
