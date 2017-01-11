Teens throw chairs, diners scramble d...

Teens throw chairs, diners scramble during melee in St. Paul skyway food court, police say

Upward of 20 juveniles fought in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday morning - picking up chairs as weapons and knocking over signs - and people in a food court scrambled to get away, police said Wednesday. Police were called to Town Square, 445 Minnesota St., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight in the skyway food court, according to a police report.

