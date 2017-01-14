Stopping traffic: Minnesota lawmakers...

Stopping traffic: Minnesota lawmakers try increase penalties for common protest tactic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salon

In this July 9, 2016 file photo, marchers block part of Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minn., during a protest sparked by the recent police killings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. The killing of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop last week tore open wounds that hadn't yet healed in Minnesota's black community from a previous officer-involved death last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Fri MrsRussell620 56
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan 2 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan 1 Koopoo 2
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Jan 1 Koopoo 2
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec '16 Georgia 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC