St. Paul schools locked down after shooting on Greater East Side

A number of St. Paul schools were locked down for about 15 minutes Thursday morning after an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on the Greater East Side. The shooting took place outdoors near the corner of Jessamine and Hazelwood Avenues just after 10:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds in his hand and hip.

