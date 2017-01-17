St. Paul school board sees progress, despite suspensions
St. Paul school board members seem satisfied that the district is on the right track with its approach to changing the climate at schools school climate even though student suspensions remain high. The district assigned a task force last school year to recommend changes amid an increase in attacks on teachers, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Fri
|JenE
|58
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC