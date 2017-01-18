St. Paul High Bridge to close this fall; open house on Feb. 7
St. Paul's High Bridge, which carries drivers over the Mississippi River between downtown and the city's West Side. Beginning this fall, the Smith Avenue High Bridge will close for a year in both directions, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to make sure that drivers and business owners are ready for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|56
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC