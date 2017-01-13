St. Paul cop & homeless vet

As the potatoes and green beans cook in the kitchen and the steaks grill outside, William Tentis, left, and Eric Reetz talk and laugh in Reetz' kitchen in White Bear Township on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Tentis, a homeless veteran and Reetz, a St. Paul police officer, have bonded over the military service that they both hold close to their hearts.

