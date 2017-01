St. Paul cop charged with assault, accused of punching teen

IAZ008>011-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-240600- /O.UPG.KARX.WS.A.0001.170124T1800Z-170125T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KARX.WS.W.0001.170124T1800Z-170126T0000Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-WABASHA- DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 311 PM CST MON JAN 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. THIS REPLACES THE WINTER STORM WATCH. * EXPECT SNOW TO DEVELOP FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND THEN GRADUALLY DIMINISH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 6 PM AND MIDNIGHT ... (more)

