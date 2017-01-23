St. Paul Cop Charged For Punching Girl, 14, In The Face
MINNEAPOLIS - A St. Paul police officer is facing charges for allegedly punching a 14-year-old girl twice after she spit in his face. Michael Philip Soucheray II, 38, was charged Monday with fifth-degree assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|60
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Special Politicians
|2
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Sun
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC