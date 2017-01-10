Squad car video won't be released
A Minnesota judge on Monday denied a request to release squad car video of the July 6 shooting death of Philando Castile. The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in September demanding release of the video, arguing that the video is presumed to be public data and refusing to release it violated the state data practices act.
