South metro briefs: Burnsville hosts annual nature walk for seniors

Burnsville hosts annual nature walk for seniors

Residents age 62 and over are invited to take a stroll through the scenic Terrace Oaks Park West during the annual Winter Nature Walk on Jan. 25. Participation is free and will include a guided tour with instruction on birds, deer, animal tracks and how animals adapt to winter. Guests will be offered a cup of hot chocolate to help warm up at the end of the walk.

