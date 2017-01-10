School districts show support for immigrant families and students
Even before President Trump was elected, students from immigrant families in Minneapolis and St. Paul began expressing concerns to teachers and other school staff. Some openly wondered if proposals to build a wall and crack down on immigrants would filter down to schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Blink
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|60
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC