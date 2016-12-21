Rundown St. Paul parks need repairs - and it's looking expensive
Ao A water stain is seen in the ceiling of the dance room of Hancock Rec Center. Water routinely leaks in during heavy rains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|18 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Sun
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Sun
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Steve
|161
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC