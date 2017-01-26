Relative: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies after F...

Relative: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies after Fatal St. Paul Apartment Fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

A relative has confirmed a second fatality as the result of an apartment fire that happened Wednesday in St. Paul. Lisa Schmidt, of Hendricks, says a 2-year-old boy also died after the fire at an apartment building on the 1030 block of Arkwright Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Jan 23 Go Blue Forever 60
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 22 Special Politicians 2
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Jan 16 MIO 162
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan 2 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan 1 Koopoo 2
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC