Real Estate Notebook: Site of former jail in St. Paul eyed for upscale hotel

The site where inmates used to be jailed along the riverfront in downtown St. Paul may be transformed into a five-star hotel, according to recently submitted plans. Cardon Development Group of Phoenix was the only developer to submit ideas to Ramsey County for a makeover of the nearly 5 acres of land at the intersection of Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard, overlooking the Mississippi River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.