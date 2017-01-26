Real Estate Notebook: Site of former ...

Real Estate Notebook: Site of former jail in St. Paul eyed for upscale hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

The site where inmates used to be jailed along the riverfront in downtown St. Paul may be transformed into a five-star hotel, according to recently submitted plans. Cardon Development Group of Phoenix was the only developer to submit ideas to Ramsey County for a makeover of the nearly 5 acres of land at the intersection of Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard, overlooking the Mississippi River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Jan 23 Go Blue Forever 60
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 22 Special Politicians 2
Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A... Jan 22 This Needs To Stop 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Jan 16 MIO 162
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan 2 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan 1 Koopoo 2
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC