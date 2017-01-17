Prosecutors: Minnesota cop should go to trial for shooting
This Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows Jeronimo Yanez. Prosecutors argue the case against Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a July traffic stop should proceed, saying several facts must be resolved by a jury.
