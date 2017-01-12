POLL: Sixty-Eight Percent of Cops Thi...

POLL: Sixty-Eight Percent of Cops Think Protests After Police Shootings Show Bias

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

A new survey indicates that more than two-thirds of police officers believe that protests that typically follow high-profile police shootings are "motivated to a great extent by anti-police bias" - one of several findings that appear to highlight deep divisions between law enforcement and the citizens they protect. The survey conducted by the National Police Research Platform and published by the Pew Research Center, polled nearly 8,000 police officers from 54 police and sheriff's departments across the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan 2 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan 1 Koopoo 2
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Jan 1 Koopoo 2
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Dec '16 Jen S 55
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec '16 Georgia 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC