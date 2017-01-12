POLL: Sixty-Eight Percent of Cops Think Protests After Police Shootings Show Bias

A new survey indicates that more than two-thirds of police officers believe that protests that typically follow high-profile police shootings are "motivated to a great extent by anti-police bias" - one of several findings that appear to highlight deep divisions between law enforcement and the citizens they protect. The survey conducted by the National Police Research Platform and published by the Pew Research Center, polled nearly 8,000 police officers from 54 police and sheriff's departments across the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.