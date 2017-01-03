Political bad blood may spill into le...

Political bad blood may spill into legislative session

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

House Speaker Kurt Daudt jokes with Gov. Dayton on June 11 at the governor's residence, in St. Paul. Dayton and Daudt had a public falling out last month over the failure to call a special session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Sun Koopoo 2
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Sun Koopoo 2
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec 9 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Dec 7 Jen S 55
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec '16 Georgia 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Nov '16 Steve 161
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC