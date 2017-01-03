Pinching pennies: MnDOT cites $134M i...

Pinching pennies: MnDOT cites $134M in 'efficiencies'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The new MnPASS lane carries traffic on northbound I-35E in St. Paul at the exit for Wheelock Parkway and Larpenteur Avenue. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says in a new report that it has saved about $134 million over the past two fiscal years by finding "efficiencies" on programs and projects like this I-35E project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Jan 5 what happened ren... 3
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Jan 2 The Wheeze of Trump 14
Read Jan 1 Koopoo 2
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Jan 1 Koopoo 2
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Dec '16 Jen S 55
Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ... Dec '16 Georgia 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,174

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC