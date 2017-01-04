Passenger in car that struck tree in St. Paul has died, police say
A 25-year-old man has died after being critically injured in a crash in St. Paul over the weekend, police said Wednesday. Angel Rodrigo Gil Rodriguez, of Minneapolis, was the passenger in a car that struck a tree near Eustis Street and Territorial Road on Sunday about 9:45 a.m. Paramedics took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday night, according to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Mon
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Steve
|161
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC