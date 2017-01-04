Passenger in car that struck tree in St. Paul has died, police say

A 25-year-old man has died after being critically injured in a crash in St. Paul over the weekend, police said Wednesday. Angel Rodrigo Gil Rodriguez, of Minneapolis, was the passenger in a car that struck a tree near Eustis Street and Territorial Road on Sunday about 9:45 a.m. Paramedics took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday night, according to Sgt.

