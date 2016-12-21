Passenger critical after car hits tree in St. Paul
A man is in critical condition after the car he was riding in struck a tree in St. Paul on Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near Territorial Road and Eustis Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|26 min
|Parden Pard
|4
|Kelly, can I give you anil
|11 hr
|Kel
|2
|Up the church kel
|11 hr
|Ihateigh
|1
|Read
|11 hr
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|11 hr
|Koopoo
|2
|help the elderly
|11 hr
|Koopoo
|1
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC