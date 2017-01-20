Our View: Lawmaker pay pitch intriguing
As the 16 members of the state's newly formed legislative pay council sat down to start their work this month, they were confronted with an intriguing proposition. The council, formed after Minnesota voters overwhelmingly approved putting legislative pay decisions in the hands of a citizens' council, was approached by an Edina resident who suggested including performance bonuses in the pay structure.The pitch's suggested goal was to end party polarization by creating an incentive to write bills that would pass with a super majority.
