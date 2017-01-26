Orchid show, tips for perfect baths and more

For two days, orchid worshipers can immerse themselves among hundreds of tropical blooming cattleya, phalaenopsis, cymbidium and other varieties at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28-29. The also features tips on cultivating and caring for the popular indoor plants, from members of the Orchid Society of Minnesota, as well as quality orchids for sale.

