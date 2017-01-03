Opening Day of the 2017 Minnesota Legislative Session
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Lawmakers were back in St. Paul on Tuesday for the start of the 2017 Minnesota Legislative Session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Mon
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Sun
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Sun
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Steve
|161
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC