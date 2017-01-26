Officials take city's legislative p...
City leaders are taking Jackson's legislative priorities to St. Paul themselves. City officials, among them Jackson City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland and Jackson Economic Development Coordinator Sue Pirsig, will travel to the state capital Feb. 1 to take part in the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities Legislative Action Day at the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson County Pilot.
