New lawmakers prepare to make a difference ... once they find the bathrooms

MNZ079-086>088-094-095-021130- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0001.170102T1200Z-170103T0000Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON 925 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * EXPECT A WINTRY MIX TO DEVELOP EARLY MONDAY MORNING AND THEN DIMINISH BY EVENING. * TOTAL WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH AND A LIGHT ICING ARE EXPECTED.

