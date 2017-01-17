MyPillow founder Mike Lindell hints at becoming the Donald Trump of Minnesota
On the eighth anniversary of his last cocaine bender, reformed drug addict, MyPillow founder, and Donald Trump disciple Mike Lindell hinted at a possible run for governor of Minnesota in 2018. In an interview with Alpha News, Lindell said he's intrigued by the prospect of holding the state's highest elected office.
