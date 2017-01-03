MN Chamber aims legislative priorities at GDP growth
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce leaders say Minnesota should have one of the top 10 gross domestic products among the 50 states, but is being held back by business taxes, employee health insurance costs and workplace mandates. The chamber wants to reduce those costs through legislation during the 2017 session, which started Tuesday in St. Paul.
