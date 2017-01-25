Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he has prostate cancer
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday that he has prostate cancer, revealing the diagnosis hours after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address the night before.
