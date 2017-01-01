Man critically injured in crash on MN 280 exit in St. Paul
A passenger in a vehicle traveling at unsafe speeds suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-car crash that shut down the southbound University Avenue exit from Minnesota 280 for several hours Sunday morning, St. Paul police said. Police are still investigating what else might have caused the 9:45 a.m. crash near Eustis Street and Territorial Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|38 min
|Knock off purse s...
|7
|Up the church kel
|17 hr
|Ihateigh
|1
|Read
|17 hr
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|17 hr
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec 7
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC