Man critically injured in crash on MN 280 exit in St. Paul

A passenger in a vehicle traveling at unsafe speeds suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-car crash that shut down the southbound University Avenue exit from Minnesota 280 for several hours Sunday morning, St. Paul police said. Police are still investigating what else might have caused the 9:45 a.m. crash near Eustis Street and Territorial Road.

