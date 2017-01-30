Lucius Contributes Music to David Byrne's Contemporary Color
Critically acclaimed four-piece Lucius will appear as the musical act on the newly re-launched "A Prairie Home Companion," hosted by Chris Thile. The show will broadcast live from the Fitzgerald Theater on Saturday, February 11 in St. Paul, MN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|60
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC