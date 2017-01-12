Knitters channel pink power through Pussyhat Project

This January 2017 photo provided by Angie Paulson, shows Paulson, a knitter who works at The Yarnery shop in Saint Paul, Minn., as she displays one of the "pussy" hats she made as part of a call to action answered by thousands of knitters to supply marchers at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21 with warm head gear and a way to show their solidarity for women's rights.

