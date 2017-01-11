Judge throws out riot charges against July freeway protesters
A Ramsey County judge has thrown out gross misdemeanor riot charges against more than 40 people in connection with a July protest on Interstate 94 in St. Paul that was sparked by the police shooting of Philando Castile. During the July 9 action, about 300 protesters entered the freeway at Lexington Avenue and marched eastward, blocking traffic in both directions while throwing rocks, cement chunks and other items at law enforcement.
