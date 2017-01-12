In a glitzy era for libraries, core mission shows signs of decline
The new Hennepin County branch library in Brooklyn Park is about as Instagrammable as any public building you'll ever see. From the Viking-ship-themed bike rack to the wall of glowing multicolored tubes for instant art and the wind tunnel spitting out toys in the kid zone, it radiates high spirits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Fri
|MrsRussell620
|56
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC