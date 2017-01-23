Hearing erupts after House panel passes protest bill

Amid chants of "Shame, shame!" a legislative hearing in St. Paul adjourned in disarray Tuesday after a House panel passed a bill that would give cities authority to bill protesters for police services if they had been convicted of illegal assembly or a public nuisance. Gallery: John Thompson, center, was among many who attended a hearing regarding a bill about protesting that became angry after the vote at the State Legislature, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the State Office Building in St. Paul, MN.

