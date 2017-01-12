Growing number of seniors use food st...

Growing number of seniors use food stamps

Data from the state Department of Human Services shows the number of older Minnesotans who use food stamps is on the rise. Last year, a record 58 percent of eligible seniors in Minnesota were enrolled in the program.

