Governor vs. editor
Former Minnesota Gov. John Lind's very first act after leaving office was to punch the managing editor of the St. Paul Dispatch in the face, leaving him sprawled out on the floor of his office nursing a cut across his nose. The feud between the two men had been brewing for several months.
