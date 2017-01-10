Food events outdoors
An elegant outdoor dinner will take place on First Avenue in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood as part of Great Northern, the new celebration of Winter that includes the Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and other new events under one umbrella. Some of the Twin Cities' most celebrated chefs will be cooking up a storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC