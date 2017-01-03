Federal agency gets public input after Castile shooting
A federal agency that's reviewing a Minnesota police department after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile is kicking off its work with a series of listening sessions designed to give citizens a chance to express concerns and offer suggestions. Representatives from the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will be gathering community input in the three cities served by the St. Anthony Police Department this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec 9
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC