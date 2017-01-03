Federal agency gets public input afte...

Federal agency gets public input after Castile shooting

50 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A federal agency that's reviewing a Minnesota police department after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile is kicking off its work with a series of listening sessions designed to give citizens a chance to express concerns and offer suggestions. Representatives from the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will be gathering community input in the three cities served by the St. Anthony Police Department this week.

St. Paul, MN

