Fashion police: Cops ease rules on tattoos, turbans, beards
Police departments, compelled by a hiring crisis and eager for a more diverse applicant pool, are relaxing traditional grooming standards and getting away from rules that used to require a uniformly clean-shaven, 1950s look. More officers are on the job with tattoos inked on their forearms, beards on their chins or religious head coverings like hijabs and turbans in place of - or tucked beneath - their blue caps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|60
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Special Politicians
|2
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC