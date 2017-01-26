Fashion police: Cops ease rules on ta...

Fashion police: Cops ease rules on tattoos, turbans, beards

Police departments, compelled by a hiring crisis and eager for a more diverse applicant pool, are relaxing traditional grooming standards and getting away from rules that used to require a uniformly clean-shaven, 1950s look. More officers are on the job with tattoos inked on their forearms, beards on their chins or religious head coverings like hijabs and turbans in place of - or tucked beneath - their blue caps.

