Ex-'Prairie Home' host Garrison Keillor plans Minnesota tour
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Humorist and former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor will hit the road this spring to celebrate Minnesota Public Radio's 50th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|60
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Special Politicians
|2
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC