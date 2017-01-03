Donald Luger
Donald Arthur Luger, 82, of Waynesville, NC, passed away at the VA Hospice House in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Jan. 6. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Bernadine Kremer Luger, in St. Paul, MN; and his son, Mark. He is survived by four daughters; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; Donna , Arizona; Mark's daughter, Chelsea, Kate , Joe, Jackie and Carly, Whitefish, Montana; Dee-Dee , Michael, TJ and Amanda, and Mary Pam, Kris and Royce; sister, Elinor Gile; ex-wife Nancy O'Rouke Luger, St. Paul; and special cousins, Ned, Sandra and Kathleen Spencer.
