Cop says he punched cuffed teen girl in self-defense

A police officer in Minnesota claims he was defending himself when he punched a handcuffed 14-year-old girl twice in the face after she spat on him in the back of a police cruiser. St. Paul Police Officer Michael Philip Soucheray remains on paid administrative leave after the incident on Dec. 1, when the seven-year vet and his partner were sent to a girl's shelter in the city in response to a report of a possibly suicidal teen, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported .

