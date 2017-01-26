Cop says he punched cuffed teen girl in self-defense
A police officer in Minnesota claims he was defending himself when he punched a handcuffed 14-year-old girl twice in the face after she spat on him in the back of a police cruiser. St. Paul Police Officer Michael Philip Soucheray remains on paid administrative leave after the incident on Dec. 1, when the seven-year vet and his partner were sent to a girl's shelter in the city in response to a report of a possibly suicidal teen, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported .
