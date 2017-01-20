Chomp! Watch St. Paul building disappear to make way for possible 5-star hotel
What might replace the multi-building complex being hammered off the bluffs along St. Paul's riverfront? Maybe a five-star hotel, housing units, commercial office space, retail and restaurant space. The $17 million job to demolish the West buildings, along with the adjacent former Ramsey County jail, is more than 80 percent complete, according to the county.
