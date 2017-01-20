Chatfield students have unique view of Electoral College process

SUBMITTED PHOTO Four Chatfield students had the opportunity to attend the Electoral College voting in St. Paul on Dec. 19. At the conclusion of the voting, Secretary of State Steve Simon held a question-and-answer forum. From left, are teacher Adam Archer, Dillon Bance, Emma Shaffer, Secretary of State Steve Simon, Blair Crouch and Kevin Bradt.

