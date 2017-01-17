Celeb news
The new season of Club Book will showcase 10 authors over four months, including local writers Lorna Landvik and Kao Kalia Yang and nationally recognized writers Yaa Gyasi, Lily King and Jamie Ford. All events are free and open to the public, paid for by the state's Legacy Amendment and curated by the Metropolitan Library Service Agency.
