Catholic Charities' new shelter from the cold in St. Paul
With temperatures in the low single digits, the timing was right for Thursday's opening of Catholic Charities' new five-story emergency housing shelter in downtown St. Paul. Part of a two-phase, $100 million project , the "Higher Ground St. Paul" building at 411 Main St. replaces the obsolete and overcrowded Dorothy Day Center across the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Jen S
|55
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Dec '16
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC