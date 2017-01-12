Catholic Charities' new shelter from ...

Catholic Charities' new shelter from the cold in St. Paul

Read more: Finance and Commerce

With temperatures in the low single digits, the timing was right for Thursday's opening of Catholic Charities' new five-story emergency housing shelter in downtown St. Paul. Part of a two-phase, $100 million project , the "Higher Ground St. Paul" building at 411 Main St. replaces the obsolete and overcrowded Dorothy Day Center across the street.

Comments made yesterday: 34,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,379

