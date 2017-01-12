Can Can Wonderland: Drink a craft cocktail while you mini-golf in St. ...

While the North Loop in Minneapolis and Lowertown in St. Paul remain a magnet for new businesses and restaurants, lately our ever-expanding food and drink scene is venturing into more underserved parts of town. Places like Tori Ramen taking over the vacant Lee's and Dee's Barbeque space or Augustine's setting up in an old laundromat off Selby and Marshall mean more vibrancy all over the place and not just the uptowns and downtowns.

