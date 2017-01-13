Brutal Maplewood bar attack led to St...

Brutal Maplewood bar attack led to St. Paul dada s death, judge rules

Two years ago, Eduardo "Titi" Alberto Figueroa collapsed at home and died after suffering heart failure related to his longstanding heart disease, but it was the brutal attack he endured an hour earlier at a Maplewood bar that is the primary reason he's not alive today. That was the finding of Ramsey County District Judge Jennifer Frisch when she found Ronald Dean Smaller, 25, guilty Friday of two counts of unintentional second-degree murder in Figueroa's death.

